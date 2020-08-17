The coronavirus pandemic has devastated industries throughout Arizona this year, but its impact has been felt by Lake Havasu City shelter animals as well.
The Western Arizona Humane Society in Lake Havasu City has had to make sacrifices, as well as adjustments in the age of the coronavirus, according to Executive Director Patty Gillmore. The nonprofit organization has been unable to host its assortment of annual charity fundraisers - its primary source of income - and has been forced to cut costs while providing for the city’s sheltered dogs and cats.
“We can’t hold those events,” Gillmore said. “People want to see, touch and experience the animals and what we have to offer, but it’s not allowed. It has hurt us terribly. We are way below our budget for this time of year.”
According to Gillmore, the Humane Society has continued to receive support from Lake Havasu City residents.
“We’re being very careful, which is no different from any other nonprofit,” Gillmore said.
Caution has changed the way the Humane Society performs animal adoptions, however. Now, the organization adopts animals to new homes by appointment only - a practice that began in March, and has continued as coronavirus cases continued to climb throughout the summer.
“Appointment-adoptions have been very good,” Gillmore said. “People seem to take it more seriously than if they were just walking through. It takes more time, but we’ve seen a 95% success rate when adopting by appointment only.”
The organization was forced to postpone an ongoing agreement with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. The agreement last year allowed the Western Arizona Humane Society to receive shelter animals from facilities in Maricopa County for adoption in Havasu. But when coronavirus cases surged in Phoenix earlier this year, Gillmore says the risk became too high for staff in Havasu as well as Maricopa County.
“They stopped using volunteers when the numbers began to go crazy, and I couldn’t send ours,” Gillmore said. “I’ve been trying to keep my staff in this area as much as possible.”
Humane Society employees have been tasked with mitigating the virus at the facility. They are now required to wipe down surfaces throughout the organization’s Sweetwater Avenue shelter every 20 minutes, and all visitors are required to wear masks and gloves.
“Some people refuse to wear a mask, and they can get very ugly,” Gillmore said. “I’m not going to expose my staff to people who may have the virus, and they’re being very careful.”
Adoptions are now made by appointment only through the shelter, and the Humane Society’s website now features a list of all adoptable animals, with photos for potential pet owners to browse prior to visiting the facility. According to Gillmore, no more than two people are permitted to visit with an animal at any time while at the facility, and lobby seating at the shelter has been spaced to encourage social distancing.
“We are still a private organization, and if people refuse to wear a mask I can still ask them to leave,” Gillmore said. “We’re doing things very differently, but it’s something we’re just going to have to get used to in order for the (coronavirus) numbers to get down.”
According to Gillmore, the Humane Society’s “Tophats & Tails” event, which traditionally takes place in May, is now planned to take place in December. Whether such will be possible, however, remains to be seen.
“It’s in the hands of the scientists, doctors and the governor,” Gillmore said.
Supporters who wish to donate pet food, items or monetary donations to the organization can find out more by calling the Western Arizona Humane Society at 928-855-5083, or by visiting www.westernarizonahumane.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.