Almost three years ago, a Western Arizona Humane Society supporter pledged to match $500,000 in donations to the organization made by the Lake Havasu City public. That pledge was fulfilled this week when Nancy Echeverria presented the organization with a final $100,000 check.
When Echeverria originally made her $500,000 pledge, the organization’s animal shelter had operated on Empire Drive for about 40 years without indoor temperature control, and a deteriorating structure. When a replacement facility was needed, Western Arizona Humane Society Executive Director Patty Gillmore found one in a facility once operated by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Sweetwater Avenue. But the organization needed millions of dollars to renovate the building, as well as to actually buy it.
“(The Humane Society) needed a shot in the arm at the time,” Echevarria said on Thursday. “They were obviously hurting for a good facility to keep the animals comfortable. Now they have a new place that’s cleaner, more pleasant and in a location where there’s more access to the public. And people are thrilled with the new services they provide.”
According to Gillmore, Echeverria’s pledge was matched – and exceeded – by the generosity of the Lake Havasu City community, including at least one anonymous donor who reportedly contributed about $200,000 to the Humane Society in 2019.
Today, the new animal shelter’s guest lobby features a wall of windows which look into the shelter’s Feline Center. Rows of cat condos and glass walls allow guests to see the Humane Society’s adoptable feline companions — and Echeverria’s name is printed in large font above them.
“We wouldn’t have our state-of-the-art feline center without Nancy,” Gillmore said. “We have these beautiful cat condos, and members of the community are thrilled. The cats are the showpiece of our adoption lobby … the Humane Society would not be where it is now if not for the support she and the community have given us.”
But according to Gillmore, the Humane Society will continue to thrive only with the continued support of the Havasu community.
“There are things we still want to do,” Gillmore said. “We want to keep growing. The more we do, the more animals’ lives we’ll save. And we’ll never run out of animals.”
