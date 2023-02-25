As preschoolers are further developing their gross motor skills, one Lake Havasu City native was exploring and experimenting with her love of art. Rexy Carnal, 11, has been an artist since she was a toddler becoming more interested as she grew in age. This upcoming April, Rexy will attend the Las Vegas Comic Con after receiving an invitation to be a panelist and featured artist.
Beginning her homeschooling journey as a young child stimulated Rexy’s exposure to the arts, her mother Michelle Carnal says. Her mother adds that the decision to teach Rexy at home was considered well before she was school-age due to her eccentric personality.
To lessen the chances of Rexy being bullied by her peers, she began learning at home while engaging in social activities.
“I don’t have to wake up and just go straight to a building every morning,” Rexy said. “Also, it’s nice to just sit there with my mom and do the work.”
The sixth grader has an extensive list of hobbies, in addition to being an artist, that allows her to interact with her surrounding community.
Since the age of four, Rexy has committed her time to being a Girl Scout with a local troop. She also conducts butterfly counts in partnership with the Southwest Monarch Study, which analyzes the patterns of monarch butterflies within southwestern states.
In conjunction with the study, Rexy is working alongside the animal sanctuary Keepers of the Wild to install a butterfly waystation at their location in Valentine, Arizona. Outside of the butterfly projects, Rexy also volunteers with the sanctuary assisting in their animal enrichment programs.
Joining the Havasu Stingrays swim team last fall, swim coach Candis Martin became impressed after learning of her artistic talent. Being a creative person herself gave Martin the ability to share relevant advice with Rexy and her family.
“I was blown away how even with all the opportunities she has she is still making time to give back by volunteering to local groups,” Martin continued. “That shows a lot about her character.”
With her impressive line of volunteer work, Rexy steadily finds time to work on her primary passion of art. Focusing more on animation, Rexy has learned the basis of story and character development with the creation of her own online animated series called, “Who Needs Enemies.”
Voicing all of the characters herself, the series is expected to premiere on YouTube before her appearance at April’s Comic Con in Vegas, her mother says. To offset the magnitude of work she undergoes, Rexy says a friend has lended her voice to animate some of the series’ characters.
Despite her daughter’s creative mind, Michelle Carnal describes her daughter as a person who exhibits positivity to everyone she meets. An example she gives is the way her daughter interacts with friends who show Rexy the art they have created.
“One of the best qualities about Rexy is the fact that she’s so talented, she’s very humble,” her mother continued. “She’s not one to criticize. She’s going to look for whatever is good in your picture and focus on that good.”
The young artist has continuously gained recognition through the true-to-character designs that she specializes in. After receiving an invitation to the LightBox Expo last October, Rexy was introduced to several of the industry’s high-profile names including voice actress Tara Strong and “How to Train Your Dragon” co-director Chris Sanders. When Sanders viewed his film’s Toothless character that Rexy drew, her mother says the director was “blown away.”
The upcoming Comic Con will give Rexy another chance to showcase her artistic skills to the general public, an opportunity that she and her family are proud to experience.
As a featured artist and panelist, Rexy will join two panels that have yet to be announced to her.
“We’re actually in the process of trying to get what we need for the table,” Michelle Carnal said. “Most artists have years to prep for this. We’ve got months because it’s at the end of April.”
Receiving support from those in her community has helped Rexy to continue on her path as a young animator. As Michelle Carnal notes, her family greatly appreciates the support received by Rexy’s swim coach Candis Martin, Charged UP Nutrition owner Tawnya Cline, Cashman ProPhoto Lab and Team RDP Real Estate.
With only a couple months’ time until Vegas’ Comic Con, Rexy and her family are preparing for their trip and securing what supplies they can before the day arrives.
“I really do love doing art and all of this animation,” Rexy said. “People should see that more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.