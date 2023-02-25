Rexy Carnal

Lake Havasu City native Rexy Carnal, 11, is one of the featured artists and panelists at the Las Vegas Comic Con in April.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

As preschoolers are further developing their gross motor skills, one Lake Havasu City native was exploring and experimenting with her love of art. Rexy Carnal, 11, has been an artist since she was a toddler becoming more interested as she grew in age. This upcoming April, Rexy will attend the Las Vegas Comic Con after receiving an invitation to be a panelist and featured artist.

Beginning her homeschooling journey as a young child stimulated Rexy’s exposure to the arts, her mother Michelle Carnal says. Her mother adds that the decision to teach Rexy at home was considered well before she was school-age due to her eccentric personality.

