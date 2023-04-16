KINGMAN – Hundreds of community members attended the vigil for two Lee Williams High School students who died in a car accident, and gave support for the three survivors still in the hospital.

Kingman residents packed the seats and lined the walls of the Lee Williams High School auditorium on Friday, April 14 to mourn, share memories and receive updates on the survivors. Pictures of the victims were displayed onstage, and there were bouquets of flowers piled up beneath them as people prayed and offered support to one another.

