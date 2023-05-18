The time to enjoy a complimentary swim with family and friends is right around the corner.
Brought to Lake Havasu City by the Elks Lodge No. 2399 is an annual gathering that caters to residents of all ages. For over 20 years, the charitable organization has hosted its Free Swim Day in honor of youth week. Close to 400 community members are expected to attend Saturday’s event at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center.
Past exalted member and Youth Activities Chair Debbie Herd says that youth week is a fraternal program established within the organization.
The event is made possible by local sponsors, such as the Past Exalted Rulers Association, which covers the costs of the pool. Other sponsors include members of the Elks’ Drug Awareness and Youth Activities divisions, which provide candy and games to attending youth.
The first 400 attendees to visit the pool will be able to swim for free from noon until 4 p.m., Herd says. Complimentary refreshments, including beverages and pizza, will be provided by members of the Elks Lodge.
“Families, grandparents and friends gather for a special swim time, free of cost. Because of our continued involvement in the community with the after school programs, the children recognize us wherever we go,” Herd said. “We believe this leads to us becoming role models and an adult that children can trust, and that is our overall goal.”
The Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center is located at 100 Park Ave. For more information, contact Debbie Herd at 951-440-2280.
