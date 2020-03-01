Hundreds of high school students in Mohave County are earning college credits at Mohave Community College this spring semester.
A news release from the college said there is no cost to the students or their parents.
Currently 935 high school students are enrolled in at least one college class through MCC. The breakdown for each campus is as follows: 222 in Lake Havasu City, 380 in Kingman, 316 in Bullhead City and 17 in Colorado City.
MCC offers college credits through dual enrollment partnerships with local high schools, and those classes focus on college level general education courses such as math, English and the sciences. Students take these classes at their high school and earn college and high school credit at the same time.
The college also partners with WAVE/JTED to offer students an opportunity to come to their nearest MCC campus and earn credits in the college’s class-to-career programs that train students for careers in the skilled trades and healthcare industries.
Both options open the door for high school students to take college classes, tuition free, and possibly earn a college degree or certificate while attending high school.
“Students who want a bachelor’s degree can save tens of thousands of dollars through dual enrollment, and by finishing an associate degree first, because those credits transfer over to our university partners,” said James Jarman, MCC director of communications. “Those taking the class to career option will be ready to fill positions much faster in the skilled trades and healthcare industries that are in demand in the local, regional and statewide workforce.”
For details, visit Mohave.edu/dual or call 866-MOHAVECC to speak with an admissions specialist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.