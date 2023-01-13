Heading into its 12th year, the Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair will welcome walkers and runners of all ages to participate in this year’s 5K/10K Fun Run on Saturday, Jan. 21.
In comparison to years past, this year’s event has added on a 10K race to the 5K that is typically held for participants. Sandy Robbins, volunteer chair for the event, previously ran in the race before taking on her current leadership role.
The races first started as a fun run in 2015 with runners pacing themselves along the trail located on the Island. Approximately four years later, the race transitioned to Lake Havasu State Park, which added changes in terrain for runners, Robbins says. With a start time of 8:45 a.m., 10K runners will have a 15 minute head start before 5K participants depart at 9 a.m.
“It’s prettier but it is a little more challenging because you are on the dirt,” Robbins said of the race’s new location.
Around 40 volunteers are tasked with keeping participants on the trail during Saturday’s race. The trail will follow a loop around the park with 10K runners making a second run around. The scenery includes views of Lake Havasu, tree-lined passageways and unpaved paths. Children and pets are welcome to attend along with participants walking or running with strollers.
After suffering from a steep decline in participants after the year of covid, the number of participants has crept up in recent years. As of Wednesday, Robbins had an estimated number of 125 participants signed up for the run.
A perk that race participants can look forward to is a wristband that guarantees admission to the festival for Saturday. Runners are encouraged to attend the Friday night race packet pickup to receive their items before Saturday’s race. Packet pickup will be located at the state park directly across from the parking lot of hot air balloons, Robbins says.
In addition to the free admission wristband, participants will receive other incentives including a T-shirt highlighting this year’s festival.
To increase the chances of meeting her goal of 200 participants, Robbins invites the community to sign up for the run. Currently, tickets for individual runners cost $40 with a team of six people costing $185. For a family ticket, which covers two adults and two children, the price is set at $135. Robbins says ticket prices will increase on race day, with individual tickets rising to $45.
“It’s a very relaxed atmosphere. It’s not like a high stress run,” Robbins said. “I think it does support a healthy community.”
