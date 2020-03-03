A former Lake Havasu City businessman’s boat consignment fraud trial ended in Kingman Tuesday but a second trial could be scheduled because the jury was unable to reach verdicts for most of the criminal charges. The jury deliberated for five hours before informing Judge Billy Sipe and trial attorneys that they were “hung” on the fraud charge and 13 counts of theft.
The jury convicted Tim McDonald of one theft charge while acquitting him of another.
Prosecutor James Schoppmann argued that the 48-year-old defendant should be convicted of all the charges for ripping off more than a dozen customers over a two year period. Schoppmann said McDonald left his clients high and dry when he failed to pay them after agreeing to keep a ten percent commission for selling sale of their watercraft.
Schoppmann said more than $240,000 in boat sale proceeds were stolen through the scam.
Defense attorney Mark Mendoza said McDonald never intended to steal from anyone and simply used the boat sale proceeds in a failed bid to keep his struggling Offshore Custom Marine enterprise in business.
Schoppmann said he will now reassess his case before deciding whether he’ll pursue a second trial involving some or all of the charges that the jury could not decide. Judge Sipe scheduled a March 23 hearing to learn more about the case status.
McDonald is eligible for probation for the single theft conviction.
