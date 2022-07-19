Lanes of traffic were closed on I-40 this week, after two separate accidents that took place Tuesday morning.
According to California Highway Patrol officials, the first accident took place at about 6 a.m., when the driver of a semi truck pulled off of the roadway after a mechanical issue. A second truck driver drifted off of the roadway for reasons unknown, and struck the rear of the first truck, officials said this week. The accident resulted in two minor injuries, and produce items which were spread across both lanes of traffic.
