Clear afternoon skies loomed over Rotary Park last week, accompanying the seasonably warm winter weather that draws thousands of visitors to Lake Havasu City each year. And less than 100 yards from the beach, Electric Light Orchestra’s “Telephone Line” rolled above the park’s grassy green slopes.
Blue days, black nights
I look into the sky, the love you need ain’t gonna see you through
And I wonder why the little things you planned ain’t coming true
The music came from a portable speaker system owned by Rocky Robinson, 58, who hails from - as he puts it - “everywhere.” Robinson has been homeless for three years, and arrived in Havasu two months ago.
“The world isn’t Hollywood,” Robinson said this week. “There’s no place for the rich or poor to hide. There have always been homeless. Jesus was homeless, Himself. I’m not a Jesus-freak, but I love Him. He takes care of me, I can tell you.”
Robinson traveled to Arizona initially to recover his daughter from Arizona’s Child Protective Services. Although he was ultimately successful, Robinson said the endeavor was prohibitively expensive. And additional conflicts with the Internal Revenue Service ultimately cost him even more, he said.
“I’ve lived in Mesa … and I decided it was time for a change,” Robinson said. “I did things I shouldn’t have done … nothing too bad, but I did what I had to survive. I’m never planning to go back there, or to the Phoenix area for that matter.”
Now Robinson hopes to eventually get a job and spend the rest of his life in Havasu, if he’s able. And although injuries from a recent bicycle accident have made work difficult, those injuries will heal in time.
“I’ve been sleeping wherever I lay down,” Robinson said. “When daylight breaks my eyes open, I get up. I hope to die in Havasu someday. I’ve never been to a more beautiful place.”
