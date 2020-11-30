BOUSE — Three people are in custody this week after an alleged shooting spree that may be connected with a Las Vegas-area murder.
Police say two men and a woman from Tyler, Texas, are believed to have been involved in several shooting incidents that started in Henderson, Nevada, and ended with a vehicle rollover in La Paz County. One of the suspects was shot by Arizona state troopers following the crash on State Route 72 near Bouse.
Law enforcement agencies say the arrests came after a series of shootings were reported Thursday north of Parker on State Route 95. Officers received several reports of gunfire just before 9 a.m. in an area stretching from river Island Market to Osborne Wash. Nobody was injured by the gunshots, but several victims were injured by flying debris, according to La Paz County Sheriff Bill Risen.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety released the names of the suspects on Monday. They are Tyler, Texas, residents Kayleigh N. Lewis, 25, Christopher McDonnell, 28, and Shawn McDonnell, 30. No motive for the shootings has been released by police.
“They traveled together from Tyler, Texas, to Las Vegas,” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It appears that these events were planned before they arrived here in Las Vegas. I believe they were primarily random shootings, but more information will come out in the near future about why they chose to shoot at particular people.”
In the incidents in Nevada, the Las Vegas Review-Journal said Henderson police were called at 12:54 a.m. Nov. 26 to a convenience store in the 800 block of East Lake Mead Parkway. They received several calls at the same time from several individuals alleging they had been shot at.
One person, a 22-year-old man, was killed. Four others, including a 23-year-old woman and three men aged 18, 53, and 41, were shot but are expected to survive.
The shootings in La Paz County were reported around eight hours later.
DPS officials say the suspects were injured when they rolled their vehicle near Milepost 31 on State Route 72, near Bouse, while allegedly fleeing from law enforcement. According to a Monday report from the Tyler Morning Telegraph, officers approached the disabled vehicle with their guns drawn. When Shawn McDonnell allegedly raised a firearm in officers’ direction, Arizona state troopers opened fire, wounding McDonnell at the scene.
McDonnell suffered serious but non-lethal gunshot injuries, and was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency treatment. His condition wasn’t immediately available.
McDonnell’s alleged accomplices were transported from the scene to local hospitals for treatment of injuries suffered in the rollover. Lewis has since been released from the hospital and booked into the La Paz County Jail.
La Paz County Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Curt Bagby said the car used by the trio was rented from Henderson.
Bagby said it appeared the suspects went through Lake Havasu City without shooting at anyone or anything, though he said some vehicles may have been shot without drivers realizing it.
The shooting by officers is being investigated by DPS detectives with assistance from the DPS Mohave County Criminal Targeting Unit. As of Monday, Nov. 30, DPS spokesman Bart Graves said there were no new developments in that investigation.
The La Paz County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incidents on SR 95.
Today’s News-Herald reporter Brandon Messick contributed to this story.
