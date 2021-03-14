Classes will be returning to a full schedule with the start of the fourth quarter at Lake Havasu High School, and if the health metrics continue in the right direction, fourth quarter events will be returning, too.
“One of the big things that will put people at ease is we are going to have fourth quarter events like graduation, prom and evening of excellence,” LHHS Principal Scott Becker said. “But that is with the caveat that if the metrics go sideways, that could change.”
The metrics that Becker is referring to are number of cases, percent positivity and covid related hospital visits in the community.
According to a March 8 report from the Mohave County Department of Health, Lake Havasu City has nine percent positivity and Mohave County had a four percent rate of hospital visits that were covid related.
Other than percent positivity, the metrics have continued to decline since LHUSD Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Stone sent out the Feb. 24 announcement that the high school and Thunderbolt middle school would return to a full schedule.
Last year, the pandemic forced the district to cancel the traditional LHHS graduation and use alternative plans including a prerecorded virtual ceremony.
Becker admits that these events will mostly likely look different this year but planning is already well under the way.
“We started having planning meetings for graduation back in January,” Becker said. “Graduation is the kind of event that can’t be planned in a couple of weeks.”
Becker says that two planning meetings have already been held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.