The International Jet Sport Boating Association’s World Finals continues to race on today — with a few pandemic precautions, of course.
As one of the first big organized events to return to Lake Havasu City calendars, IJSBA was presented with the challenge of ensuring attendees’ safety while navigating potentially large crowds. There are a few new rules in place this year to help make that happen.
Everyone is required to wear a mask while in the event’s vendor area and grandstands. The grandstands themselves were halved this year in an effort to reduce the number of people congregating in one area. Hand sanitizing stations were also available at almost every vendor tent and near the food trucks.
Social distancing was also feasible on Saturday afternoon and evening, as crowd sizes allowed for more spacing between groups. Event organizers also live streamed the event online.
The pandemic has also had a drastic effect on participation from other countries, organizers said, with quarantine periods and closed borders.
The event is continuing today, and a full schedule of events is available at ijsba.com. A free shuttle brings attendees to and from the upper parking lot, located just west of Crazy Horse Campgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.