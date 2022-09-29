If most people had to imagine a proving grounds for personal watercraft racers across the glove, that place probably wouldn’t be a city in the Arizona desert. But for four decades, generations of racers have ventured to Lake Havasu City for a chance to establish themselves as the best in the world.

The 41st Annual International Jet Sport Boating Association’s Personal Watercraft World Finals is returning to Havasu on Saturday, for a week-long event at Crazy Horse Campground that is expected to draw thousands of spectators to Havasu’s shoreline.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.