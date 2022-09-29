If most people had to imagine a proving grounds for personal watercraft racers across the glove, that place probably wouldn’t be a city in the Arizona desert. But for four decades, generations of racers have ventured to Lake Havasu City for a chance to establish themselves as the best in the world.
The 41st Annual International Jet Sport Boating Association’s Personal Watercraft World Finals is returning to Havasu on Saturday, for a week-long event at Crazy Horse Campground that is expected to draw thousands of spectators to Havasu’s shoreline.
The event is scheduled to take place Oct. 1 through Oct. 9, featuring hundreds of competitors from Europe, Asia, the Middle East and elsewhere throughout the world, piloting personal watercraft with top speeds as high as 80 miles per hour. The event will also include a “Freestyle” competition on Saturday night, featuring an array of acrobatic stunts and performances by riders.
Admission will be free, here’s how to get in
The IJSBA World Finals will take place at Crazy Horse Campground, which is located on the Island at 1534 Beachcomber Blvd. It’s a rugged, lakeside camping and mobile home facility with sweeping views of Lake Havasu, and a prime location for spectators over the past four decades.
Visitors to the facility will find their way to the event by traveling downhill from Crazy Horse Campground’s entrance, on a straight path to the shoreline. Those traveling by vehicle, however, will need to have their parking passes ready.
Admission to the event will be free, with spectator areas equipped to accommodate thousands of viewers from the shoreline.
But parking will cost you
Although admission will be free, parking at the event will be limited, and will require a parking pass.
Parking fees at the event will be $20 per day, with free parking on Tuesday and Wednesday as amateur riders compete at the location. On Thursday, spectators will be able to purchase all-day parking passes for the event at $60 each.
For those unwilling to pay the expense of parking at the event, spectators have long taken advantage of parking spaces adjacent to Crazy Horse Campground’s entrance, at the Island Inn, or at nearby London Bridge Beach.
According to IJSBA spokesman Scott Frazier, parking streetside at the event would be a poor choice for visitors, as Lake Havasu City Police officers may cite drivers who leave their vehicles in “no parking” areas.
Frazier says that shuttles will be available to take visitors from parking lots to the event itself, starting Wednesday.
“These nice people work for tips,” Frazier said. “We request that people taking advantage of our free admission please give $1 per person each way in gratuity to the drivers. They probably burn that much in gas.”
Action on, and off the water
For the first nine days of October, the IJSBA World Finals will dominate aquatic sporting events on the lake. With high-octane action, featuring the world’s best personal watercraft racers, it may be enough simply for visitors to sit back and watch. But this year’s World Finals won’t be limited to the action on the water.
The IJSBA World Finals is also home to the organization’s World Personal Watercraft Trade Show - the only trade show that focuses exclusively on personal watercraft. The trade show also represents the world’s largest annual gathering of personal watercraft manufacturers, aftermarket product producers; and accessory distributers.
For Havasu residents and visitors, that could mean a chance to do some shopping - or for many others, some “window shopping” at the event starting this weekend.
But for Havasu residents who might not be hungry for high-speed excitement of their own on the water, the event also offers options to satisfy their actual hunger, with food and beverage vendors on hand to serve visitors at the event.
Keep your eyes out of the sky
The IJSBA will be taking measures this year to protect its intellectual property rights this year, as well as the likenesses of participants in this year’s competitions.
For spectators and Lake Havasu City residents, that means the organization will enforce bans on any drones, quad-copters or flying devices at the event.
As the sole owner of broadcasting and DVD rights for the event, the IJSBA says it will not allow unauthorized video reproductions of any kind - that means YouTube and social media uploads could be off the table as well for spectators of the event.
According to the IJSBA’s website, anyone found to be making video recordings of the event without authorization by the organization may have their equipment confiscated.
