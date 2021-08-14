The Lake Havasu City Police Department issued 2,347 parking citations between March 2015 and December 2020, and there’s one violation that’s cited far more than any other — overnight mooring in the Bridgewater Channel.
Whenever a vehicle or vessel is parked where it shouldn’t be, the owner gets tagged with a fine — and Lake Havasu City gets more dollars to put towards protecting the public.
To take a closer look at those citations and the resulting revenue, News-Herald obtained five years’ worth of parking tickets issued by the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
Commonly cited violations include parking in a fire lane or on a sidewalk, or parking a vehicle for sale on private property.
The police department issued 828 mooring citations over the last five years, with most occurring in June and July.
That comes with no surprise, as boating season peaks in the summer months. Mass numbers of mooring citations are also typically given out around Memorial Day and Labor Day, in addition to the Fourth of July.
A mooring violation lands you with a $290 fine. With this in mind, it’s estimated that these citations alone have earned $240,120 for the city.
City Clerk Kelly Williams said that all revenue collected from paid fines go towards General Fund expenses, which include public safety and court services.
According to the Administrative Office of the Courts, Mohave County collects about $4.6 million in revenue each year from fines. Since the beginning of 2021, the county has collected $2,681,467.
The second most frequent parking violation is stopping, standing or parking where prohibited, according to city data. From March 2015 to December 2020, 636 citations have been issued. This citation costs the violator $90, bringing the estimated 5-year total in revenue to $57,240.
Most parking where prohibited violations occur in October year after year, which coincides with the typical start to Havasu’s event season. There are also a large number of these citations issued around Valentine’s Day and spring break.
While it isn’t the third most commonly issued citation, handicap parking violations are next in line for revenue-building. With 112 issued over the five-year period, a total of $15,680 in fines have been collected. Each citation comes with a $140 price tag.
Lake Havasu City parking violations & fees
- More than 18” from curb: $75.00
- Stopping, standing or parking in prohibited area: $90.00
- Parked for sale on undeveloped land: $90.00
- Parked for sale on private property: $90.00
- Handicapped parking: $140.00
- Curb marking/signs restricting parking: $75.00
- Prohibited school parking: $90.00
- Curbless roadway parking: $90.00
- Parking out of a space: $90.00
- Fire lane: $140.00
- Overnight mooring in channel: $290.00
