A Riverside, California, man was arrested May 30 after Lake Havasu City police allegedly found cocaine in his possession during a traffic stop.
Police stopped Joshua Arbues in the 1600 block of McCulloch Boulevard after officers allegedly saw him perform an illegal U-turn, strike a curb and cut off another driver in his gray Toyota Tundra.
According to the police report, Officer TJ Flagg noticed Arbues had bloodshot eyes as well as a wristband from a local bar. The officer had Arbues exit his vehicle and then administered field sobriety tests which Arbues was unable to complete, according to the report. After Arbues was handcuffed an officer searched his pockets and found two clear plastic bags with suspected cocaine in them, police said. Arbures allegedly told police the white powder was cocaine that he had brought from California. Arbues was transferred to Lake Havasu City Jail. Police say he was booked on three felony charges: possession of narcotics, drug paraphernalia and DUI.
