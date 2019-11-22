CHICAGO — An Illinois judge took the rare step Thursday of declaring a Kankakee man innocent of murder after the state’s attorney agreed the man had spent nearly two decades in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.
Judge Michael Sabol granted Terrence Haynes a certificate of innocence, a proclamation that signifies Haynes never should have been charged with the fatal shooting of Cezaire Murrell in 1999 and marks an end to his long legal ordeal.
“It still hasn’t hit me,” Haynes said as he left court, noting he is looking forward to his first real Thanksgiving turkey in nearly 20 years next week. “It’s still hard to believe sometimes.”
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe went as far as clapping Haynes on the back after the hearing and hugging a pastor who had accompanied Haynes to court. Rowe — who was not involved in the original trial — said this was the first time in his career he had joined in a petition for a certificate of innocence.
“Our job as state’s attorneys is to seek justice and not just convictions,” said Rowe, who has previously offered to help Haynes find a job. Haynes, 42, has since moved to Georgia as he starts a new life.
Wrongful conviction experts said while it’s not unusual for prosecutors to take no position on attempts by former defendants to get certificates of innocence, it is rare for a state’s attorney to actually advocate for one. Rowe said he made the choice after having an officer from the Kankakee Police Department take a look at the case with fresh eyes.
Haynes’ mother, Gail Gray, has been somewhat reserved at prior hearings when her son has appeared in court. That was not the case Thursday, when she began to cry when the certificate was granted.
“I just wanted to hear them say he was innocent,” she said.
A jury convicted Haynes after an 11-year-old witness — a first cousin to one of the prosecutors — testified that Murrell was unarmed when Haynes shot him. The witness recanted his testimony as an adult and now says that his cousin and another Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney encouraged him to lie.
The boy was the only eyewitness called by prosecutors, though three adults at the scene told police that Haynes acted in self-defense after Murrell reached for a gun in his waistband. None of those adults, however, testified at Haynes’ trial, which ended in his conviction and 45-year prison sentence.
After an appellate court ordered a new trial in light of the recantation and the Chicago Tribune raised questions about the troubled case, Rowe in June declared “not a shred of evidence” from the original prosecution remained intact and dropped the charges against Haynes.
The certificate enables Haynes to seek restitution from the state for the time he wrongfully spent in prison. Given his 19 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, he would be entitled to about $200,000.
He also is suing the prosecutors and police officers involved in the original murder investigation and trial. The federal lawsuit, filed last month in U.S. District Court in Urbana, alleges a combination of sinister motives and incompetence led to his wrongful conviction.
The only blip in the hearing came when it was briefly interrupted by a civil attorney for Kankakee city police officers involved in the federal civil suit, who tried to address the judge. Sabol had a courtroom deputy remove the attorney, who is from the Chicago-area firm of lawyer James Sotos, after telling him several times to sit down.
Sotos told the Tribune the lawyer was attempting to ask that a full hearing be held and the perspective of the original police officers be heard. Sotos called Haynes’ claim of self-defense in the case “preposterous” and said such certificates of innocence are “lethal” in civil cases.
In his federal lawsuit, Haynes accuses both prosecutors and local law enforcement of conspiring against him in the murder case. Though such allegations are commonplace in wrongful conviction lawsuits, Haynes’ complaint is notable because of the unusual — and long undisclosed — relationship between one of the prosecutors and a key witness.
Former Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Jeneary, one of the two prosecutors assigned to the case, failed to disclose during the trial that his star witness, 11-year-old Marcus Hammond, was his first cousin. Haynes did not learn the truth about their connection until nearly a decade after his conviction.
Jeneary, who is now an agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in Michigan, could not be reached for comment.
Haynes’ lawyers credited Rowe for helping to speed the process that led to the certificate being granted Thursday, and said they were grateful Haynes can move on.
Haynes essentially had a large part of his life stolen, the lawyers said. Being able to return to the courthouse where that injustice took place and finally be declared fully innocent was incredibly meaningful to Haynes and his family.
“Although he can’t get the years back that he was incarcerated, a court has declared he is innocent,” attorney Andy Hale said.
Haynes’ birthday is also next week. He had been incarcerated for so long, his mother said she had forgotten was his favorite cake was.
The answer is red velvet, and Haynes said he expects his family to come through. After all, on his birthday last year, he was sitting in Pinckneyville Correctional Center.
“A year ago, I couldn’t take a shower when I wanted to,” he said. “I never could have imagined this, but I never gave up hope.”
