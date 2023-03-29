A faith-based organization will receive more than $141,000 in coronavirus relief funding to aid local foster families this year.
Impact 928 has operated in Lake Havasu City for more than two years, with 501c3 status approved by the IRS in December. The organization, which shares a mailing address with Havasu’s Calvary Baptist Church, was founded to assist local foster families and foster children with physical help, as well as financial assistance.
And according to the organization, their help is much needed. As of this year, the organization said there remained a shortage of foster families in the Havasu area, resulting in families separated and children being fostered in areas beyond Mohave County. As of this year, Mohave County was home to 83 licensed foster homes, and 500 children in need of foster care.
And according to Impact 928, the coronavirus may have struck a blow for foster care, with 23% fewer foster homes statewide this year than there were in 2020. In that time, the agency noted a 35% decrease to beds available for foster children throughout Arizona.
Impact 928 Board Vice President Sheri Pontolillo said this week that the coronavirus has also impacted the ability of potential foster families to prepare their homes to accept foster children, which can require an average of $7,000 per family. Between recent inflation and economic decline, fewer families have been able to foster children since the pandemic began.
“Our focus is on families,” Pontolillo said. “One of our first projects was to help families get ready to foster children. There are so many things that foster families need to do to get ready. And for the children themselves, it’s really difficult to stay connected when they’re separated from their families - It’s even harder when they’re separated from their siblings.”
The organization also aids children approaching the age of 18, who may soon age out of the foster care system. Impact 928 assists those children in finding a trade, obtaining an education, or otherwise setting them on a path to success beyond foster care. One future goal for Impact 928 is to build a “village” of low-cost, independent living housing for former foster children.
According to Pontolillo, the organization plans to increase the number of licensed local foster homes by 35%, or 14 homes per year, and could subsidize about $140,000 of that cost under the organization’s American Rescue Plan Act funding to potential foster families within the next two years.
The organization intends to engage in fundraising efforts to pay for additional outreach to foster families and foster children beyond its allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funding this year.
The organization is now seeking donations of land or homes to create safe group homes for foster children and 18-year-old former foster children in the Havasu area. For more information, visit Impact 928’s website at impact928.com, or email info@impact928.com.
