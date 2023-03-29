Impact 928

Impact 928 board member Kim Tuba (left) with husband John Tuba and Kody Tuba, who was adopted from foster care. The Tuba family served as an inspiration for Impact 928’s efforts in aiding foster families in communities throughout Western Arizona.

 Courtesy

A faith-based organization will receive more than $141,000 in coronavirus relief funding to aid local foster families this year.

Impact 928 has operated in Lake Havasu City for more than two years, with 501c3 status approved by the IRS in December. The organization, which shares a mailing address with Havasu’s Calvary Baptist Church, was founded to assist local foster families and foster children with physical help, as well as financial assistance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.