The Arizona Department of Transportation has brought $275 million in improvements to I-40 over the past five years, and improvements in the Lake Havasu City area could be on the horizon.
The department’s 2021-25 five-year plan calls for road improvements from the junction of State Route 95 and I-40, which will stretch almost six miles west from the junction toward the California border. That project is expected to begin in 2023, at an estimated cost of about $13.36 million.
“We know the value I-40 brings to Arizona as well as the rest of the country, and making sure this vital roadway continues to be safe for all motorists is our first priority,” Arizona Transportation Director Dallas Hammit said in a news release last week. “That’s why we continually invest in extending the life of bridges along the corridor and replacing pavement that gets damaged over years of heavy traffic use and winter weather exposure.”
The transportation department has replaced pavement on about 90 miles of I-40 since 2016. And although many of the department’s I-40 projects over the past five years have focused on areas of Central and Eastern Arizona, several more projects are planned for Mohave County in the near future.
According to the department’s new five-year plan, more than $42 million in repairs to the I-40 Colorado River Bridge, south of Bullhead City, are expected to begin in 2026.
The transportation department is also scheduled to oversee almost $8 million in repairs to an I-40 bridge spanning Andy Devine Avenue, in Kingman. Also in Kingman, $84 million in repairs could begin in 2024 for the interchange of U.S. 93 and I-40.
According to the department’s five-year plan, another $1.3 million in repairs are expected to begin for a State Route 95 bridge spanning the Colorado River between Needles and Mohave Valley, with construction scheduled to begin in 2022.
According to department officials, unexpected winter conditions over the past several years have made necessary the repaving of about 30 miles of I-40 in the Kingman area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.