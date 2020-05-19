Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens is now filled with red, white and blue bouquets after London Bridge Resort employees and volunteers spent their Tuesday morning placing them at veterans’ grave sites.
Dozens of volunteers showed up to help — employees, owners, friends and family alike. It was Jane and Alexis Schemers’ first time participating in the event with their relative, Ron Thompson, who is on the board of directors for the London Bridge Resort.
“It was very nice,” Jane said. “We love that they’re able to do this for veterans. We got it done quite quickly, too.”
With plenty of volunteers, hundreds of bouquets were placed within an hour. Keeping the pandemic in mind, social distancing was easily ensured by spreading groups of 10 people or less across the cemetery, with boxes of bouquets placed along main walkways for easy access.
London Bridge Resort has kept up the tradition for more than 15 years now, decorating the sites for both Memorial Day and again in December, just in time for the holidays.
