Residents living with developmental disabilities in Lake Havasu City will be treated to a memorable Halloween experience on Sunday with the 1st Annual Adaptive Halloween Boo Bash.
Beginning at 5 p.m., the Lake Havasu Golf Course’s driving range will invite developmentally disabled members and their families to join in the many activities provided by the event’s title sponsor, Anderson Auto Group. The event will accommodate local organizations such as New Horizons Center, RISE, Milemarkers, Special Olympics Lake Havasu City and Adaptive Golf and Other Sports.
Andrea Foote, who works in Anderson Auto Group’s marketing and sponsorship department, regularly sponsors events geared toward various members of the community.
Sunday’s free event is intended for Havasu’s community of developmentally disabled residents and their families. Foote points out that although the event is focused on benefitting this specific demographic that she will “not turn anyone away from the public.”
“This event is special because it is the first inclusive Halloween event we are doing,” Foote added. “We started incorporating more inclusive events at Easter and plan on doing it for every major holiday.”
Adaptive Golf and Other Sport’s Representative Jacob Roy says that his nonprofit organization is one of the many organizations that are also helping with the production of the event. The nonprofit was created on the basis of providing outdoor recreational opportunities for local residents living with developmental disabilities.
In addition to golf, Roy says members also participate in soccer golf and disc golf while on the course.
“Just recently we purchased a volleyball net and we’re currently looking into bocce ball,” Roy continued. “The program has been very successful and just continues to grow with the amazing support from our local community.”
Sunday’s event will feature a maze, cornhole and disc golf along with a large inflatable screen where attendees can watch the Disney film, “Encanto.” Participating businesses and organizations will distribute candy for the trunk or treat portion of the event.
“This is the first year we’re attempting this and the amount of people that have stepped up and said, ‘I want to help,’ or ‘I want to be there and hand out candy’ is unbelievable,” Roy said. “This seems to happen with every event we put on and the support just continues to grow.”
