Adult members of the Adaptive Golf and Other Sports nonprofit organization meet at the Lake Havasu Golf Course on Monday mornings to play golf. On Sunday, they will join members from New Horizons Center, RISE, Milemarkers and Special Olympics Lake Havasu City for the 1st Annual Adaptive Halloween Boo Bash, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Lake Havasu Golf Course’s driving range.

Residents living with developmental disabilities in Lake Havasu City will be treated to a memorable Halloween experience on Sunday with the 1st Annual Adaptive Halloween Boo Bash.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the Lake Havasu Golf Course’s driving range will invite developmentally disabled members and their families to join in the many activities provided by the event’s title sponsor, Anderson Auto Group. The event will accommodate local organizations such as New Horizons Center, RISE, Milemarkers, Special Olympics Lake Havasu City and Adaptive Golf and Other Sports.

