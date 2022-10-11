Prepping for Breast Cancer Colors Walk

The Vet Center’s Veteran Outreach Program Specialist Stacy Lee prepares prize bags ahead of Saturday’s Inaugural Breast Cancer Colors Walk.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

The Vet Center is adding to the wide variety of events happening on Saturday. The facility will be hosting their inaugural breast cancer walk to raise awareness and support the local community of women veterans.

The walk is spearheaded by Vet Center Counselors Gwendolyn McKinney and Stacie Salvo along with the center’s Veteran Outreach Program Specialist Stacy Lee.

