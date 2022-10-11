The Vet Center is adding to the wide variety of events happening on Saturday. The facility will be hosting their inaugural breast cancer walk to raise awareness and support the local community of women veterans.
The walk is spearheaded by Vet Center Counselors Gwendolyn McKinney and Stacie Salvo along with the center’s Veteran Outreach Program Specialist Stacy Lee.
“It is for all of the community,” Lee said. “We expect everyone who shows up to support breast cancer awareness.”
Participants are encouraged to dress up in costume or pink attire to win prizes. Categories include best dressed couple, best dressed male, best dressed lady and best dressed organization team, Lee continues.
“We mostly want to raise awareness for our women veterans in the community to let them know we are here and ready to serve them,” Lee said.
The free walk will feature vendor booths, a milkshake truck, live music and goodie bag items on a first come, first served basis.
The walk begins at 10 a.m. at the Vet Center located at 1720 Mesquite Ave. Suite 101.
