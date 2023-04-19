Offering a mellow alternative to the Desert Storm Street Party is the Lake Havasu Unified School District Music Showcase.
The performance begins at 6 p.m. at the Lake Havasu High School Performing Arts Center and is free of charge for attendees. Over 300 students from across the district will perform in the inaugural evening showcase, Kimberly Schreiber, LHHS’ band director, says.
Students in second, third and sixth grade from Smoketree Elementary, Jamaica Elementary, Nautilus Elementary and Starline Elementary schools will join their older peers for the performance. The showcase will welcome students from Thunderbolt Middle School’s seventh and eighth grade band and choir. The jazz band, Knights Voices, wind ensemble and concert choir from the high school will also be included.
A combined portion of the performance will give all students a chance to perform with each other, Schreiber adds. This opportunity is the first time most of the student music groups have performed together, she says.
“We were inspired to do something of this scale by our students and their accomplishments,” Schreiber said. “We thought it was important to show our district and our community the progression of music ensembles and performing, and that there are so many benefits to learning music, performing music, and being a part of the music programs!”
Led also by LHHS’ choir director Erica Suetterlin, Schreiber says their goal with the showcase is to promote the continuity of music programs within the school district.
By doing so, the community will be able to witness the benefits that music education has on local students, Schreiber continues.
The current music groups available to middle school students include the band and choir. For high schoolers, students can choose from a variety of band and choir classes. These include the jazz band, wind ensemble, marching band, Knights Voices, guitar and concert choir, Schreiber says.
“We are showing our district and our community that there is a progression of music education and music performance from Kindergarten all the way up to seniors in high school,” Schreiber said. “This gives our younger students something to aspire to as they get older and also as they progress with their musical abilities.”
For more information on the LHUSD Music Showcase, call 928-854-5001 or email Kimberly Schreiber at kschreiber@lhusd.org.
