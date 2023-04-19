Choir students

Choir students perform during Lake Havasu High School’s Christmas concert in December 2022.

 Courtesy of Kimberly Schreiber

Offering a mellow alternative to the Desert Storm Street Party is the Lake Havasu Unified School District Music Showcase.

The performance begins at 6 p.m. at the Lake Havasu High School Performing Arts Center and is free of charge for attendees. Over 300 students from across the district will perform in the inaugural evening showcase, Kimberly Schreiber, LHHS’ band director, says.

