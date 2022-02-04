Something’s going to smell really good at the beginning of next month, and it’s bound to taste good, too.
Soroptimist International of Lake Havasu City is hosting a brand new event this spring — the inaugural Southwest Chowderfest, a celebration of comfort food and community.
The event will be held on March 5 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Havasu 95 Speedway, located at 7260 Dub Campbell Parkway at SARA Park. The fundraising event will feature local restaurants, home chefs, breweries, distilleries, and live music. Proceeds will benefit education for women and girls, both locally and internationally.
The focus of the event is the competition for the fabled Golden Ladle — and ultimate bragging rights, of course. Event chairwoman Tina Stocking, owner of Mudshark, said “pretty much every local restaurant in the community has committed and are pretty excited about it.” Her goal is to have at least 30 competitors.
“Everyone thinks of clam chowder, but the fun part is, everyone is doing their own twist on chowder,” Stocking said. “A chowder’s just a soup with a creme base, right? So it could be anything.”
The most important ingredient is a whole lot of love with each unique recipe, Stocking said. But the “friendly competition” seems to be heating up among local chowder chefs, she added. They’re keeping their recipes close and don’t want to give any ideas away. But, a few restaurants have shared their recipes. You can find them in the spring edition of Havasu: Arizona’s Coastal Life, publishing in March.
Southwest Chowderfest replaces one of the Soroptomist’s biggest fundraising events, 47 years strong — the annual Home and Garden Tour.
“With covid, we obviously can’t go into people’s homes and we want to, so we just thought, let’s come up with something outdoors and make it fun,” Stocking said. “My husband is from upstate New York, and up in Saratoga, they do this huge chowderfest and they get 40,000 participants in the snow that come out for us. So we thought, well, if we do it in beautiful Lake Havasu in the spring, we should be able to get at least 2,500 participants or people coming.”
Tickets for the event are $20 per person. VIP tickets are $50 and include a VIP tent with drinks and appetizers. Children 12 and younger are free. For more information about the event, go to southwestchowderfest.com.
