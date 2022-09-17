Patriots of Lake Havasu City convened on Saturday morning at the Mohave County Library to kick off the inaugural U.S. Constitution Week celebration.
Supporters gathered for the opening ceremony and bell ringing that was led by Daughters of the American Revolution Havasu Chapter’s Honorary Regent Sharon Eaton. The local chapter recently celebrated their 34th anniversary of being in service.
According to the event’s mission statement, Havasu’s week-long celebrations are held in order to “educate, promote and celebrate the greatest governing document that changed the world!”
The Constitution, which is deemed as the foundation of the nation’s Federal government, was signed on September 17, 1787 and is listed as the longest existing government document in the world. The notable opening of “We the People” serves as a reminder that the U.S. government is to be of service to its citizens.
Lake Havasu City U.S. Constitution Week President and Founder Tom Goodfellow spoke to a small crowd of interested residents about his longstanding purpose to uphold the constitutional rights of the American people.
“If we could educate the people, I think the Constitution is under threat and it’s all because of the lack of education,” Goodfellow said.
The rest of the week’s scheduled events include a list of notable speakers such as Professor Rob Natelson from the Independence Institute and local author Steven Maikoski.
The week will conclude on Sept. 24 with keynote speaker Professor John C. Eastman, a senior fellow from Claremont Institute. Eastman will touch base on the judicial branch of the government and its role in relation to the Constitution.
“The Havasu Chapter of DAR is excited to see the number of people who turned out,” Eaton added. “We hope more will come in the future.”
