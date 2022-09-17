Constitution Week

Attendees sang the first verse of “God Bless America” during Havasu’s inaugural U.S. Constitution Week celebration that was held Saturday morning at the Mohave County Library.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

Patriots of Lake Havasu City convened on Saturday morning at the Mohave County Library to kick off the inaugural U.S. Constitution Week celebration.

Supporters gathered for the opening ceremony and bell ringing that was led by Daughters of the American Revolution Havasu Chapter’s Honorary Regent Sharon Eaton. The local chapter recently celebrated their 34th anniversary of being in service.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.