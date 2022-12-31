Syndication: Arizona Republic

Arizona Attorney General elect Kris Mayes speaks to the media after being officially announced as the winner of her election race on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Kris 3

 Joe Rondone/The Republic

PHOENIX — The incoming attorney general says she won’t appeal a ruling that doctors in Arizona can perform abortions through the 15th week of pregnancy.

But that may not end the legal battle as there are others who can keep the case alive.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.