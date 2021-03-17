Mohave County will soon see 60 brand new job openings thanks to a manufacturing company that’s setting up shop in Kingman.
Progressive Pipe Fabricators, a division of Shambaugh & Son, plans to open in the fall of this year. The business fabricates and delivers more than 20,000 individual fire sprinkler pipes per week.
The company purchased property from Walmart, located at 6286 Apache Road in Golden Valley, and built a 250,000 square foot building with three phases to follow, each 250,000 square feet, according to Mohave County media representative Roger Galloway — a major space upgrade in comparison to their 50,000 square foot facility in Ontario, California.
County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach is excited that Shambaugh & Son chose Mohave County for the new facility, a move that’s been in the works since 2018.
“It’s wonderful that 60 new jobs will become available,” she said. “Companies are becoming more aware of what our county offers... We’re so pleased that Shambaugh & Sons saw our many available resources and then, saw fit to join us for a shared profitable and enjoyable future.”
Shambaugh & Sons, COO, National Fire Protection Rob Vincent is also excited about the new production location, noting that the Indiana-based company can now serve a larger geographical area and “bolster” its sustainability efforts by “reducing fuel consumption and improving speed to market.”
Both Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Commerce Authority CEO Sandra Watson praised the move and thanked the company for choosing Arizona.
“Shambaugh’s selection of Kingman reflects the quality of talent in the region and its competitiveness for high-value industries like manufacturing,” Watson said. “This significant investment is excellent news, not just for Kingman, but all of Mohave County.”
