Incoming students to receive immunizations, screenings during school health fair

The first day of school is a week away for most Lake Havasu City students.
To help students catch up on required immunizations, the 16th Annual Back to School Health Fair will provide free shots to those in attendance. Hosted each year by the Havasu Community Health Foundation, event coordinator Joni Spencer estimates that 300 students will be administered immunizations this Saturday.
The health fair typically garners thousands of attendees, who each receive complimentary school materials and other incentives from participating vendors.
School immunizations is the largest draw to the event, which is conducted by the Regional Center for Border Health, Spencer says. On-site sports physicals and other health assessments for incoming students are also offered.
Screenings will include eye and hearing tests, and dental screenings, the latter of which Spencer says is a newer addition to the health fair. Children's haircuts will also be offered by local business, Double Threat Barbering Co, Spencer adds.
Developmental screenings will be held by Milemarkers, while teenaged attendees will receive skin care advice from Innovative Health and Wellness. Frontier Skin and Cancer will also be on hand to provide screenings for skin cancer.
“There’s a real concern in Mohave County that kids are not being kept up on immunizations, and I think our fair has made us stand out,” Spencer said.
With a theme of pirates, attendees will embark on a treasure hunt and collect clues from selected vendors. Once the hunt is fulfilled, participating children will be entered into a bike drawing.
As in years’ past, the first 100 children to attend the fair will receive a free bike helmet.
Nearly 45 vendors will participate this year, including Pet Partners of Lake Havasu City and the Lake Havasu City Police Department. A complete breakfast will also be hosted by the Lake Havasu City Sunrise Rotary Club, Spencer adds.
An afternoon free swim sponsored by Elks Lodge No. 2399 and Havasu Healthy Striders will follow the fair. A maximum of 400 swimmers will be accepted into the swim area, which will run from noon to 4 p.m.
The Havasu Community Health Foundation’s 16th Annual Back to School Health Fair will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center on Saturday.
The Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center is located at 100 Park Ave.
