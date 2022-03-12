With 19 buses in its vehicle fleet, the recent surge in fuel prices is a concern to the Lake Havasu Unified School District.
According to LHUSD Transportation Supervisors Bobby Keirns the “rise in fuel prices will significantly affect the (transportation) budget” of $1.6 million. The district’s buses are refueled weekly, Keirns says, and have 100 gallon tanks that take diesel fuel.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of diesel in the Kingman-Lake Havasu City area as of March 12 is $5.26 a gallon. A month ago the website said the price for a gallon of diesel was $4.03 and a year ago that price was $3.19.
Using the most current average price for a tank of diesel fuel, it cost the LHUSD roughly $526 to refuel one of the buses 100 gallon tank.
Keirns says on school days, 16 buses run routes in the mornings and afternoons picking up and dropping students at one of the eight schools in the district. The other three buses in the district’s fleet are used for out-of-town athletics, Keirns says, which in the past week has taken Havasu athletes as far as Phoenix.
