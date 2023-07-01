Increased water, land patrols in effect for Fourth of July weekend

Fourth of July may fall on a Tuesday this year, but holiday patrols of the waterways began this past week. With Lake Havasu City as a prime location for holiday visitors, local law enforcement agencies are extending their patrol services.
City and county divisions are partnering together to monitor Lake Havasu and the surrounding areas, according to Sgt. Kyler Cox of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety.
On board MCSO patrol vessels will be River Medical paramedics and United States Coast Guard members, Cox says. Together, the units will lend patrol throughout the Colorado River along with the MCSO Dive Rescue Team.
“MCSO Division of Boating Safety deputies will be looking for any and all waterway violations, with an emphasis on those that are operating under the influence, operating recklessly, or committing safety violations,” Cox said.
Deputies will also be enforcing the proper use and wear of USCG approved personal flotation devices for children 12 years old and younger. Those found in violation of breaking this law will not be tolerated by deputies, Cox says.
Other requirements for holiday boaters include the proper use of USCG approved navigation lights. Boaters are restricted from outfitting their watercrafts with underwater lights, blue lights, or lighted whip lights, Cox adds. These restrictions will be in effect for boaters attending Tuesday night’s fireworks show at Thompson Bay.
Extended wait times at nearby launch ramps should be anticipated by boaters. Increased traffic within local roadways and waterways should also be expected through the holiday weekend, Cox says.
For boaters and beachgoers alike, following proper use of life jackets while in the water is recommended by Cox. Passengers of boats should also refrain from swimming or jumping from a boat unless it is beached or anchored, he continues. Holiday visitors should also plan on increasing their water intake due to forecasted high temperatures.
“The boating public should also understand that the waterways are inherently dangerous at night, and to operate in such a manner and speed that is safe for everyone,” Cox said. “As always, please be mindful of others when utilizing the waterways of Mohave County. It will be hot this weekend, so please prepare for high temperatures in advance.”
