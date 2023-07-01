Increased water, land patrols in effect for Fourth of July weekend

Deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety will provide additional monitoring of Lake Havasu and surrounding waterways for Fourth of July.

 Today's News-Herald File Photo

Fourth of July may fall on a Tuesday this year, but holiday patrols of the waterways began this past week. With Lake Havasu City as a prime location for holiday visitors, local law enforcement agencies are extending their patrol services.

City and county divisions are partnering together to monitor Lake Havasu and the surrounding areas, according to Sgt. Kyler Cox of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety.

