PHOENIX — Sen. Mark Kelly is financially overwhelming Republican challenger Blake Masters in the race for who gets to occupy the seat for the next six years.

But the incumbent Democrat faces headwinds in the form of lots of money being spent by outside groups hoping to cut his political career short at just two years.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(3) comments

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Get rid of all PACs, vote yes on Prop 211…

Report Add Reply
Mohave Crone

Blake Masters is primarily bankrolled by Libertarian billionaire Peter Theil, who confessed in a 2009 essay, “I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible.” He went on to warn that the “fate of our world may depend on the effort of a single person who builds or propagates the machinery of freedom that makes the world safe for capitalism.”

Freedom and democracy are not compatible. Peter Theil, Elon Musk, Koch Industries, etc don’t care about you. They don’t want to pay their fair share of taxes, they don’t want to be regulated, they want to be free to pursue wealth and power and if that means working in consort with our adversaries like Putin and Xi they will do so. A vote for Blake Masters is a vote for Peter Theil and a vote for Peter Theil is a vote to end democracy in America. It’s as simple as that.

Report Add Reply
Mohave Crone

Direct quote from Blake Masters: In Arizona, GOP Senate nominee Blake Masters in June floated the idea of privatizing Social Security during a candidate forum: “We need fresh and innovative thinking,” Masters said. “Maybe we should privatize Social Security. Private retirement accounts, get the government out of it.” A few months earlier, he went further, telling Republicans in Sun City the country would need to “cut the Gordian knot” on Medicare and Social Security for citizens his age and younger.

From 9/22/2022 Politico article “The Third Rail Republicans Can’t Stop Touching”

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.