A citizen of India is in custody this week, after Mohave County narcotics investigators allegedly found more than 100 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Law enforcement officials say that Gurvinder Singh, 40, was traveling on eastbound I-40 in his commercial vehicle Tuesday afternoon when he was stopped by Arizona Department of Transportation officers in the Kingman area. Investigators of the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team, as well as members of the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission task force, were called to assist in the traffic stop.
According to authorities, an Arizona Department of Transportation K9 unit alerted investigators to the presence of narcotics inside Singh’s trailer. Detectives searched Singh’s vehicle, and allegedly discovered several bundles of suspected cocaine – weighing about 112 pounds, and bearing a street value of about $1.5 million.
Singh was arrested at the scene and transported to Mohave County Jail on charges of transportation of narcotics, possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics for sale. As of Wednesday morning, no bond had been set for Singh’s release from custody.
