A citizen of India is in custody this week, after he was allegedly found to be transporting almost 200 pounds of cocaine on I-40.
Amanpreet Singh, 36, was driving a tractor-trailer when he encountered Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday, within three miles of the California border. Arizona Department of Transportation officers were involved in the inspection of Singh’s vehicle at the scene, and requested assistance from the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team taskforce.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, a law enforcement K9 alerted officers to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle, and officers allegedly obtained Singh’s permission to search three large boxes within.
Inside, law enforcement officials allegedly found about 196 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $4.45 million.
Singh was arrested at the scene and transported to Mohave County Jail. As of Tuesday, Singh remained in custody on $5 million bond.
