KINGMAN — Until recently, local government officials in Mohave County assumed they had a 100-year supply in the Hualapai Valley Basin, considered one of the largest aquifers in Arizona. But the beginning of the decade brought big industrial farming to the area and the water withdrawal skyrocketed. According to a study county officials have circulated, the water in the basin could be depleted within 55 years.
Withdrawals from the aquifer by eight industrial farms have prompted concerns about the aquifer’s sustainability.
One of those farms is Peacock Nuts, located east of the Kingman Airport, whose spokesperson, Kathleen Tackett-Hicks, was present at a meeting of the Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee earlier this month in Phoenix.
“We started a year ago and planted 850 acres of pistachio trees so far,” she said. “We are planning to have 4,200 acres within the next four years. Kingman desert is ideal for pistachios, so it is a really good fit.”
Tackett-Hicks described the project as sustainability-oriented, with a recharge basin the company is already working on, and possibly a dozen other recharge zones to be developed in the future. She said water use could be reduced by making use of soil amendments and high-tech water application with ultra-low drip irrigation systems.
“We are here for the long haul,” she said, adding that the company has hired local consultants, engineers, surveyors and Realtors.
John Summers, representing another big farming project, Hualapai Valley Farm, reminded committee members his company also took over a failed agricultural project -- water-intensive alfalfa.
“We changed its course,” he said. Currently, Hualapai Valley Farm steers toward growing pistachios and high-value crops that use little water like baby potatoes, onions and garlic.
While both companies and their transparency were praised by the local officials, Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 expressed concern about the pace of water withdrawal, especially in a few years when the trees mature.
It is not known how much water the projects actually use and will use in the future. Summers said media reports on the number and size of wells is “not a relevant point of focus,” because they don’t measure water withdrawal.
But State Rep. Regina Cobb insisted that such data is relevant and useful in times when Mohave County and the City of Kingman are looking at ways to start regulating their underground water supply.
Not many tools are available, the second part of the meeting demonstrated.
In 2016, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors sent a letter to the Arizona Department of Water Resources requesting for the Hualapai Valley Basin to become an INA (Irrigation Non-expansion Area) zone.
Arizona regulates areas containing 80% of the state’s population, creating AMA (Active Management Areas) and INA zones as early as the 1980s under the Arizona Groundwater Code.
The Dec. 9 presentation by ADWR showed that a request to make the Hualapai Valley Basin an INA zone was denied in 2016 and will likely be denied in the future. Becoming a regulated zone requires significant electorate support, public hearings and precise estimates on future water consumption.
The committee will continue to work for a year and will submit its report on Dec. 31, 2020. The input will inform the Arizona Department of Water Resource’s report to Gov. Doug Ducey, the president of the state Senate and the speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.