On Saturday, the London Bridge will turn pink and blue for the first time in support of World Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.
Since 1988, the month of October has been recognized as National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month after it was initially proclaimed by former President Ronald Reagan. The definition of a loss includes stillbirth, miscarriage and death of an infant of up to one year of age.
Rae of Hope, a special nonprofit organization created in Lake Havasu City, has maintained a focus on assisting families that have experienced one of these unfortunate losses. During her pregnancy in 2014, the nonprofit’s President and CEO Tamara Weaver survived an early diagnosis of HELLP Syndrome, which stands for hemolysis, elevated liver enzymes, low platelet count. Weaver describes the rare complication as the body’s way of “fighting off the pregnancy.”
“Your liver starts to swell and expand and your blood platelets drop, so your blood is as thin as water,” Weaver continued. “Up to 25 percent of women who get HELLP Syndrome die because their liver ruptures and then they bleed out internally.”
As a result of HELLP Syndrome, Weaver’s daughter Raelyn passed away during delivery at 21 weeks old. At the time of labor, Weaver was airlifted to a hospital in Las Vegas and had to deliver her daughter immediately after her arrival. Weaver shares that she herself almost passed away during childbirth.
In honor of her daughter, Weaver created her nonprofit to help support local families that have endured similar losses. Through Rae of Hope, Havasu families are able to receive help with unexpected memorial expenses. Memory boxes are also given to grieving families.
The nonprofit has supplied the labor and delivery units for hospitals in Havasu, Kingman and Mohave Valley with Cuddle Cots, which are “cooled bassinets that allow the baby to stay in the room longer,” Weaver says.
“To some people, that might sound odd but it’s actually very helpful for the grieving process because it’s your only opportunity to meet your child,” Weaver said. “You’re saying hello and goodbye at the same time.”
In lieu of the annual 5K event that Weaver usually hosts, she accepted a proclamation from Mayor Cal Sheehy to make Oct. 15 known as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in Havasu.
The proclamation made on Sept. 26 states that at least one in four women will be affected by an infant or pregnancy loss. It continues by saying the community should hold “access to resources and social support” as a high priority.
“Rae of Hope is an organization that provides comfort and hope during a very difficult time for mothers and families,” Sheehy said in response to his proclamation. “October allows us to shine a light during pregnancy and infant loss awareness day on Oct. 15.”
The London Bridge is expected to start the pink and blue awareness lights at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.
