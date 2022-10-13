Rae of Hope

During Rae of Hope’s 5K in October 2018, community members showed their support for the nonprofit organization in honor of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

 Courtesy of Rae of Hope President Tamara Weaver

On Saturday, the London Bridge will turn pink and blue for the first time in support of World Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

Since 1988, the month of October has been recognized as National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month after it was initially proclaimed by former President Ronald Reagan. The definition of a loss includes stillbirth, miscarriage and death of an infant of up to one year of age.

