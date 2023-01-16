The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the use of $650,000 in funding under the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021 to construct new features for a community park in Bullhead City. Now the cost of that project has nearly doubled due to inflation.
Inflation throughout the country peaked at 9.1% in June, before falling to 7.7% in November, according to reporting in December by Forbes. That inflation has been attributed to factors such as supply chain issues, increased business after the pandemic, OPEC supply cuts, and sanctions against Russia - which is among the world’s top three petroleum exporters - after the country’s February invasion of Ukraine.
The impact of that inflation is now being felt at a community level, as Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, of Bullhead City, requests the use of an additional $550,000 in funding to complete the construction of a pavilion and stage at Gary Keith Memorial Park.
Under an amendment to the county’s original agreement with contractor Community Pride Associates Inc, the additional $550,000 in funding for the project will be paid no later than Feb. 28.
According to county records, the project was first proposed as an effort to create a building space where Bullhead City residents and visitors could safely recreate.
The future Gary Keith Park in Bullhead City is identified as a 22-acre parcel located in the city’s center. According to Bullhead City’s website, the location is believed to be ideal due to its close proximity to the Bullhead City Administration Complex, as well as Mohave High School. Mohave County’s governing board is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the increased expense at the board’s meeting Monday in Kingman.
