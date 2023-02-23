Mohave County’s capital improvement projects are now about $16 million over budget, according to officials in a report this week to the county’s governing board.
Inflation has accelerated through almost every aspect of American commerce, and even local government agencies aren’t immune. According to Mohave County Chief Financial Officer Luke Mournian, capital improvement projects, infrastructure projects and basic county supply costs have skyrocketed over the past two years.
County officials have seen a 39% spike in the cost of construction materials since July 2019, Mournian said. Non-residential building construction costs have increased by 37% in that timeframe, and highway construction costs have increased by 30% over the past two years.
The cost of postage paid by the county has increased by $28,000 over the past two years, and printing by the Mohave County Treasurer’s and Assessor’s Offices has increased by an additional $33,000, Mournian said.
Sometimes the expected cost of a project may fall short of its actual price before the project is finished. But now, some of the county’s approved projects have ballooned to double their original proposal.
The second phase of Mohave County’s Law & Justice Center in Kingman was originally budgeted at $7.33 million. As of this month, the estimated cost for that project is now expected to approach $11.8 million.
The county’s new Legal Services Center, budgeted at $10.5 million, could see an estimated completion cost of $11.51 million. The new Mohave County Animal Shelter could also see a 43% variance, from an initial $3.5 million budget to an estimated $5 million final cost.
In terms of percentage, Mournian says the project to be most affected will be the replacement of the Horizon Six Improvement District’s aging water system. The project, funded through an initial allocation of $2.1 million in funding under the American Rescue Plan Act, could see a cost increase of 198%, amounting to an estimated $6.25 million expense.
Inflation has ultimately led to prolonged lead times, difficulty sourcing materials, backordered materials and canceled orders throughout Mohave County this year.
“It’s pretty sobering to see just how diluted the county’s purchasing power has become,” Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter said at Tuesday’s board meeting. “We’re not the only one. Every single public agency is affected by what’s going on nationally with inflation. There’s only so much you can do … At the end of the day, there’s the projects we want to do and the money that we have available to do it.”
According to Mournian, there are measures the county can take to skirt rising costs due to inflation.
Those methods include “value engineering,” through which the county might adjust project designs to include alternate materials, or to reduce the scope of certain projects to meet budgetary constraints.
A second option, Mournian said, may be to divide future projects into multiple sub-phases, allowing the county to absorb costs over an extended span rather than facing a single, exorbitant expense.
But Mournian said that even with such measures, the county may have to overcome the lack of a resource even more valuable than money.
“The labor shortage is really affecting the construction industry more than other industries,” Mournian said. “If you ask around town with foot builders, I think they’ll tell you the same thing. They’re just having trouble finding skilled labor as it relates to construction. So it’s having a larger increase on the construction industry overall. Obviously, that’s a significant component of any of these projects.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors took no action on the issue at its most recent meeting Tuesday in Kingman.
