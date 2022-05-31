Memorial Day weekend is considered to be the “official” start of Lake Havasu City’s summer boating season, and the holiday has long been marked by the arrival of thousands of holiday travelers. But with so many visitors came an increased need for public safety officials on the city’s roadways and waterways.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department was still tallying its statistics for the holiday weekend as of Tuesday, but publicly-available information from the department’s website showed a busy weekend for local law enforcement during patrols of the city, as well as the Bridgewater Channel.
According to the department’s Daily Bulletin, which records arrests and citations as they are served in the field, officers made about 12 DUI arrests Friday through Monday. Officers also issued 13 citations for assault, two drug-related citations, seven citations for boating-related infractions and three citations for alleged shoplifting incidents.
On the Lake
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies maintained patrols throughout Lake Havasu beyond the Bridgewater Channel this weekend, and reportedly conducted 327 boat stops Friday through Monday.
Sheriff’s Office boating safety officers issued 276 warnings to Lake Havasu boaters, with 106 waterway citations. Deputies also responded to two boating accidents which involved injuries, and an additional two accidents in which no injuries were reported. In one of those accidents, several occupants were forced to jump into the water as their boat caught fire in Lake Havasu’s northern basin.
Deputies arrested five boaters this weekend on charges of operating a watercraft under the influence, with 35 citations issued for reckless operation of a watercraft.
Mohave County deputies also assisted 23 boaters, and responded to six calls for onboard medical assistance. Deputies also responded to a structure fire involving a bathroom in the southern portion of Lake Havasu.
Law enforcement agencies including the Lake Havasu City Police Department, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office prepared for the weekend with enhanced patrols and points of interest for officers throughout the weekend. Locally, those points of interest included the city’s main thoroughfares, as well as the Bridgewater Channel and areas throughout the Island – including Site Six – where large numbers of locals and visitors are known to gather during the city’s holiday weekends.
On the river, tragedy
Tragically, officers could not be everywhere at once on Saturday, when a boating incident resulted in the death of a 7-year-old girl at Buckskin Mountain State Park, south of Lake Havasu.
San Bernardino County patrol deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports that the girl had been struck by a watercraft while swimming near the shoreline. Despite efforts by deputies to save the victim’s life, she was later pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital.
The boat’s driver, identified as 37-year-old California resident Arthur Garcia, was allegedly found to be operating his vessel in a reckless and negligent manner while under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred. Garcia was ultimately arrested at the scene under felony violations of California’s Harbor and Navigation Code.
