NEEDLES, Calif. — Authorities in Needles, California, are seeking information about a shooting that occurred Saturday night. According to a news release, deputies with the Needles Police Department/San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting around 9:39 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Flip Mendez Parkway. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover, the release said.
Detectives are seeking to talk with witnesses or anyone who may be able to provide information about the incident. Detectives can be reached at 760-326-9200. Anonymous information may be turned in by calling the We-TipHotline at 1-800-CRIME or online at WeTip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.