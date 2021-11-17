The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was signed into law on Monday will invest in roads, bridges, broadband access, power grids, airports and more. But Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D – Arizona) said perhaps most importantly for Arizona, the act is also the strongest investment in drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in United States history while directly addressing water shortages on the Colorado River.
Sinema, who co-authored the bill along with Sen. Rob Portman (R – Ohio), said that water issues were one of her main priorities throughout the negotiations that included four Republican Senators, and four Democrats.
“During my travels around Arizona, particularly in rural Arizona, I hear about water infrastructure everywhere I go,” Sinema said. “We all know that water is the lifeblood of our state. So ensuring that we have cleaner and more reliable water sources was at the very top of my priority list. In particular, I was laser focused on making sure that we had the funding necessary to confront the drought and the upcoming tier 1 shortage. That was really important for me. Then, as I have heard from folks throughout Arizona, making sure that we are investing in drinking water and wastewater infrastructure was absolutely critical in Arizona.”
Included in the roughly 2,700 page law are several provisions pertaining to water, wastewater and storm water infrastructure, while other parts address the ongoing drought along the Colorado River more directly. But Sinema said the two issues are certainly linked.
“We put in over $8 billion just for western water storage, which addresses the particular issues we have in the western U.S. around drought and water storage,” Sinema said. “Then of course our infrastructure around wastewater treatment, as well as making sure that we have water that is available for drinking is all interconnected. The more that we can protect our water sources, make sure they are clean and we can recycle and reuse that water, the less we are negatively impacting our situation in the middle of a drought.”
The infrastructure act sets aside $8.3 billion specifically for western water infrastructure projects such as storage, recycling, desalination, drought contingency, and dam safety. Some of that money will be available to fund projects for local city, county or tribal governments, utility companies, or others who handle major water projects.
Sinema said that now that the law has been passed the federal government still has to work out the specifics of how it will be implemented and ultimately distributed. She said former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu has been tasked with the infrastructure act’s implementation and she already requested to meet with Landrieu as soon as possible during the bill’s signing ceremony on Monday.
“Wastewater and water infrastructure are incredibly important in our local communities such as Lake Havasu City,” she said. “So we are going to be working closely with the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Reclamation. We are going to develop grant criteria for drought resiliency projects. Of course, my top priority is always Arizona. So right now we are working to gather projects, whether it is aging irrigation infrastructure, storage and recycling projects, water and energy efficiency type projects – those are kinds of things we are going to be looking to direct funds towards.”
Lake Havasu City officials said earlier this week that they are interested in seeking federal grants for any projects already in the city’s plans – including water and wastewater infrastructure projects. But Mayor Cal Sheehy said Monday that Havasu is still working to determine what projects would be eligible and how to apply for those grants.
Sinema said anyone who has a project that they would like to be considered for federal funding should contact her office at outreach@sinema.senate.gov.
“We are looking for folks who have projects that are high need, and that are shovel ready,” Sinema said. “We would like to start working on that immediately.”
As part of the money set aside specifically for western water infrastructure, $300 million of that will go directly to the Bureau of Reclamation to fund the remaining five years left before the Colorado River Drought Contingency Plan expires. Sinema said $250 million will go towards programs on the lower basin which, according to the DCP, charges the bureau with creating or conserving 100,000 acre feet of water or more, per year, of the Colorado River system. The other $50 million will be used on the upper Colorado River Basin.
“So we have got enough funding to make it through these next five years,” Sinema said. “The preserved water will remain in storage in the lower Colorado River system. That will be used to reduce the magnitude and duration of shortages in the future.”
The act also has a total of $23.4 billion for the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act, for fresh water, wastewater and storm water systems. Sinema said that money will be distributed amongst the states, with the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona responsible for distributing the money throughout Arizona. Sinema said the exact amount each state will receive still needs to be calculated, but she promised to work to ensure Arizona gets its fair share.
“We still have some work to do to get a final number, but the way that we wrote the formula was to ensure that it was based on population and need,” she said. “So our job is to make sure that folks in D.C. understand both the size of our population, and the need of our constituents. Folks in Arizona can rest assured that I will be doing that very vigorously.”
The act will also fully fund all of the currently authorized Indian Water Rights Settlements meant to supply cleaner and more efficient drinking water systems to tribes – including Arizona’s Tohono O’odham, Gila River, and White Mountain Apache tribes. Sinema said a total of 10 Indian Water Rights Settlements included in the legislation are in the lower Colorado River Basin.
