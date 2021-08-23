The Lake Havasu City Council has a brief agenda for its second meeting in August, with just two items up for public hearing and two more on the consent agenda.
Once again the council will take a look at spending some money to shore up its infrastructure. The council will consider approving a $466,911 purchase from Suez Water Technologies & Solutions for a full train membrane replacement at the North Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. The membrane helps filter the incoming wastewater that the city turned into A+ grade effluent that is partially used to water several golf courses and city parks in town. The purchase will be paid for with the wastewater utility fund, but it is not included in the current Capital Improvement Plan.
As part of the consent agenda, the council will also consider approving the final subdivision plat for Ladera South at Havasu Foothills. The final plat for the 23.4 acre development in phase two of the larger Havasu Foothills Estates Development includes a total of 25 residential lots. The Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved the preliminary plat for Ladera North, which is expected to come before the council for approval at a future meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the council chambers inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. Members of the public are welcome to attend in person, or the meeting can be viewed live on Channel 4, or online at lhcaz.com/tv. Members of the public can comment on any item up for a public hearing during the meeting, or written comments can be submitted at least one hour prior to the start of the meeting by emailing cityclerk@lhcaz.gov.
