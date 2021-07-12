The Lake Havasu City Council will kick off the new year with a focus on infrastructure.
The council’s first meeting of Fiscal Year 2021-22, scheduled for Tuesday, will include four public hearings to award various bids and professional services agreements to get three of the water and wastewater projects included in the Capital Improvement Plan going.
According to the meeting agenda, councilmembers will consider awarding an agreement for professional services for the 2022 Water Main Replacement Project to Jacobs Engineering Group based in Dallas. The agreement would pay Jacobs Engineering a total of $257,380 for services including project management, preliminary engineering and engineering services during construction, producing design and construction documents, and more.
According to the recently passed Capital Improvement Plan, the city has budgeted $230,000 for designs along with another $1,560,000 for construction and construction management this fiscal year. The CIP states that the city conducts an annual review process to identify specific locations, sizes and lengths for the replacements – targeting areas of main breaks and where aged or poor pipes need replacement.
Councilmembers will also discuss replacing one of its water storage tanks with a public hearing to award a bid to California-based Paso Robles Tank, Inc. Paso Robles Tank submitted the lowest of five bids for the project at a price of $2,299,285. The council will separately consider awarding a professional services agreement for construction management of the project to Atkins North America at an estimated cost of $65,550.
The CIP budgets a total of $2,611,634 for the project which is scheduled to be completed during the current fiscal year.
The Council will wrap up the meeting on Tuesday with a public hearing to award the bid to replace the Island Wastewater Treatment Plant’s flow equalization basin to Technology Construction. The company submitted the lowest of five bids received at a price of about $4.1 million – including an additional $760,000 for odor control. The new CIP budgets $5,300,000 to completed the project during the current fiscal year, after spending $285,000 on project designs last year.
The council will also consider a pair of final plats as part of the consent agenda. The final plat for Fly Hi II Storage Condominiums includes plans to develop 19 storage units on 6560 Showplace Ave. The Enclaves at Havasu Foothills is also seeking approval of its final subdivision plat which includes 30 residential lots on the 38.9 acre development.
The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the Council Chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for the public to attend in person, or it can be viewed live on Channel 4 or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
Members of the public may address the council on any item up for public hearing, or during the call to the public about any issue under the city’s jurisdiction. Comments can be delivered in person, or they can be emailed to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least one hour prior to the posted start time of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.