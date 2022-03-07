The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved an application Monday to potentially acquire federal land for the construction of a new sheriff’s substation in Mohave Valley. But that decision didn’t come easily on Monday for the county’s governing board.
The board previously appropriated $5 million into its 2022 budget for the renovation and construction of sheriff’s substations throughout Mohave County. Efforts to identify ideal locations for those substations, and plan their construction, are now being led by Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster. According to statements by Schuster at Monday’s meeting, the Mohave Valley substation has long been in need of replacement, and it has taken years of effort to earn the county’s consideration for that replacement.
Monday’s vote by the board will allow the Mohave County Public Works Department to submit an application to lease, and ultimately acquire federal land in the Mohave Valley area — within three miles of State Route 95 — to replace the sheriff’s existing substation. According to Public Works Director Stephen Latoski, the county would require $50,000 to survey the land, as well as other miscellaneous expenses. But the land itself would be nearly “free.”
The county’s governing board, however, appeared reluctant to loosen its grip on Mohave County’s purse strings this year.
“We have money in the building fund to fund a sheriff’s substation,” said Supervisor Buster Johnson on Monday. “I think this is premature. If we’re going to do something, it should be a combined substation (for Lake Havasu City and Mohave Valley). I think this is way ahead of time, and we don’t have the money to move ahead.”
A combined substation was proposed to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in 2019, near the Franconia Interchange on I-40, to serve Havasu and Mohave Valley. Plans for that substation were denied in favor of allowing the expiration of a quarter-cent sales tax that year.
New efforts to create a new Mohave Valley sheriff’s substation are now led by Schuster, who favors two separate substations for Havasu and Mohave Valley over one combined station. Schuster said he has spent the past three months drafting plans for a new Havasu substation, which would be submitted to the board in coming weeks.
But Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop had other concerns on Monday, with at least one bill pending in the Arizona Legislature that could potentially require counties to raise pay for law enforcement and corrections officers to match salaries earned by state police.
“I’d like to see this discussion continued until after the next legislative session,” Bishop said. “Until (legislation) is settled, we shouldn’t be committing any money to further capital improvement projects.”
According to Schuster, however, new substations are needed. Funding has already been allocated in the county’s budget for those stations, and efforts to address long standing disrepair at existing substations are already underway.
“In the real world, we need new substations, and we need them right now,” Schuster said. “This is a need that’s been pressing for many, many years. It’s something that we identified in the department’s 10-year plan, and I’ve been vocal about the need for providing best public services.”
Even if the county’s application to lease the land is approved, Latoski says the process could take longer than one year before development can begin.
“When we got funding approved for them last year — that in my mind was the ‘go-ahead’ to start building substations,” Schuster said. “So I’m having some confusion over why you’re not willing to pursue relatively free land that could take up to a year to get, with the knowledge that we want to move forward.”
According to Johnson, however, replacing substations in Mohave Valley and Havasu will require more than the $5 million currently budgeted. Johnson said it would behoove the county to plan ahead, and develop a plan for new substations in future years.
“I think the board needs to make a decision on how we’re going to fund these stations,” Johnson said. “We haven’t even taken care of a our coroner’s office yet. If we commit to this without a plan for the future … I think we’re making a mistake. We have a lot of things that need to be done, there are critical needs in the county for buildings. We need a plan in place for the next 20 years.”
Supervisors Bishop and Johnson voted against the proposed application, which was ultimately approved with a majority vote by the board’s remaining three supervisors.
According to Latoski, the board may choose to develop another county facility on land acquired from the BLM, but that itself will require an amending proposal for the land’s use be submitted to federal officials for review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.