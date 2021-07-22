Being a pet shouldn’t have to hurt, and one lucky canine will get a second chance at a loving home this week.
The Western Arizona Humane Society has announced the adoption of “Ghost,” an 18-month-old Siberian husky. With snowy-white fur and bright blue eyes, the animal had no small amount of energy as his new owners prepared to take him to his new home on Thursday morning. Although Ghost may have appeared healthy this week, however, his recovery will take several months longer.
Ghost was brought to the Western Arizona Humane Society on June 8, after he was found by a La Paz County Animal Shelter inside a kennel. The animal suffered severe injuries to its legs, was found in a kennel near Quartzsite. According to statements last month by Humane Society Executive Director Patty Gillmore, it was believed that Ghost was tied to the back of a vehicle and dragged, then left to die on the roadside.
Western Arizona Humane Society Medical Director Rayeann Solano has led efforts to treat Ghost’s severe injuries. Between treating infected wounds, surgical procedures, bandages and sutures, Solano will continue to monitor Ghost’s progress – because Solano herself has adopted him.
“We developed a strong bond over multiple weeks of treatment,” Solano said. “I’m hoping to give him a happy home, and I’ll be treating him 24 hours a day, if need be.”
Ghost’s front paws have mostly healed, Solano said, but his hind legs are expected to recover more slowly due to the extent of his injuries.
“Ghost has a great temperament,” Solano said. “He’s very tolerant of his treatment, and friendly. He’s become kind of a mascot for WAHS. He’s great with other animals, and great with kids. He will heal completely. And afterward, he will be coming back to the shelter for more visits.”
