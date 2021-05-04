Mohave County Search and Rescue officials were aided by BLM fire teams on Monday in the rescue of an injured hiker at the Hualapai Mountain foothills.
According to the search and rescue officials, the 37-year-old victim was heard calling for help in the area. Pinion Pine fire officials, medical personnel and a Kingman Department of Public Safety air rescue helicopter were launched to aid with the search, and recovery of the victim.
Officials say the victim was hiking in a rugged area of the foothills, and injured his ankle. The victim refused medical treatment and was transported safely home.
U.S. Bureau of Land Management officials were present Monday due to the ongoing efforts to subdue the Flag Fire in at Hualapai Mountain Park.
— Today’s News-Herald
