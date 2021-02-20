A Kingman woman was charged last weekend with aggravated assault against a detention officer at Mohave County Jail.
Torrie E. Tryon, 20, is accused of refusing verbal orders from corrections officers. When officers entered Tryon’s cell, the inmate allegedly struck one of the officers in the chest with a closed fist.
Tryon was initially jailed Feb. 11 on charges of theft of a means of transportation.
