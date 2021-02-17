Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a Mohave County Jail inmate, which took place this weekend.
The inmate, identified as 37-year-old Kingman resident Christie M. Fortner, allegedly hanged herself in her cell on Sunday. Fortner was found by a corrections officer who was conducting rounds Sunday evening at the facility. Additional officers and medical staff were called to Fortner’s cell, but she could not be revived.
Fortner was in custody at the facility after her arrest on charges of shoplifting on Feb. 6. According to the Kingman Police Department, Fortner was believed to have been “under-scanning” merchandise at a Kingman business’ self-checkout register. Upon her arrest, officers allegedly found her to be in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.
Initial investigation into the incident showed no signs of foul play. Investigation into Fortner’s death remained ongoing as of Tuesday.
