A 69-year-old woman died this week at Mohave County Jail, less than two weeks after she was booked into the facility on charges of trespassing.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office withheld the name of the inmate this week, pending notification of the woman’s death to her next of kin. The inmate was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center by jail staff on Wednesday, after she refused to eat or drink at the facility for several days.
She first arrived at the facility on May 14. At the time she was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center, the victim was being held in the jail’s infirmary under medical supervision.
The inmate was reportedly unresponsive when she arrived at the hospital, and later died at the medical facility.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, any decision as to whether the inmate may have been “force-fed” would be made by jail health contractor Wellpath. The sheriff’s office gave no indication as of this week that such a decision had been made prior to the victim’s death.
The inmate’s remains have been transferred to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy is expected to determine her cause of death. Investigation in the case remained ongoing as of Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.