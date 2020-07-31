Mohave County Sheriff’s officials announced the death of a county jail inmate Thursday afternoon, from an apparent suicide.
According to investigators, the inmate was found hanging in his cell at about 3 p.m., as corrections staff were patrolling detention areas within the facility.
The officer entered the cell and attempted to resuscitate the victim, but was unsuccessful before additional officers, medical staff and Kingman Fire officials arrived.
The 40-year-old inmate was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld as of Friday afternoon as jail staff attempted to contact his next of kin.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate was housed alone in his cell, and foul play was not suspected. Investigation into the inmate’s death remained ongoing as of Friday.
