An inmate at the Lake Havasu City jail received a felony charge after she allegedly tampered with a sink and caused minor flooding in a cell.
According to the police report, jail staff said the P-trap for the sink drain in a cell had been moved but didn’t appear broken. A polyethylene water supply line was hanging free with a broken plastic fitting on the end of it. Police say the cell had been inspected earlier that day and was damage-free. Loise was the only one to be in the cell since the inspection.
The report says repairs to the sink cost $120. Loise was booked on a charge of destruction of jail property.
